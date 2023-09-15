Welcome HOME-Your Dream Home Awaits! This magnificent 4 BR 4.5Ba is over 5000 sq ft and is nestled on over 10 private acres! Crafted with elegance and designed for luxury living, this stucco and stone masterpiece is truly one of a kind! Step inside to the grand foyer and be welcomed by the impressive Spanish style staircase! Gourmet kitchen (all appliances convey) with attached cozy family room with vaulted ceilings! Ensuring comfort and ease of living is the Main Level Owners suite with spa type bathroom and walk-in closets! Lower level features a double-sided fireplace, rec or office room w bar along with a large home theatre! Additional lighting is breathtaking to see at night!