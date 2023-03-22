CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

GRAFTING WORKSHOP. On Saturday, April 8, at 12:30 p.m. at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring Street, the Wythe Bland Region Master Gardeners will offer a free Apple Tree Grafting Workshop, which will be conducted by David Danner. For anyone who wants to do some grafting to take home, root stocks, scion, and grafting materials will be available at a cost of $3 per tree grafted. Scion is the grafting wood. Many varieties of apples will be available to choose from. To register for the workshop, call or text David Danner at 276-223-7773.

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, a free plant-based cooking school will take place. This year’s theme is “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” The menu for this meal will be “Breakfast.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. For more information, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

HIS SACRIFICE. Grace Christian Academy students will present the Easter play “His Sacrifice” on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Freedom Tabernacle Ministries in Atkins.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS SMYTH STUDENT ART SHOW RECEPTION. The Henderson in Marion will host a student art show reception to celebrate the artwork of Smyth County high school art students. The reception will be held on Friday, May 24, at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

ATKINS RURITAN RACE CAR SHOW. The fourth annual Atkins Ruritan Race Car Show is set for Saturday, March 25, with prizes for top vehicles, plus vendors, music, food and more. The show is open to race cars, including Late Model, Super Street Modified, UCAR and Mini Stock. The top three cars in each class will receive a trophy along with a trophy for People’s Choice. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the show taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $15. Sponsors for the show are being sought to provide door prizes. Concessions will be available from the Atkins Ruritan Club. Music will be provided by DJ Dan Kegley. Proceeds go to the Atkins Ruritan Club for community activities and support. For more information, call Donna Bentley at 276-206-1711.

REAL HEROES. Theatre Bristol and River’s Way will join together to present “Real Heroes” on March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the ARTspace, 506 State Street. “Real Heroes” is an original production by Dottie Havlik that features the gifts and talents of the River’s Way youth and young adults with differing abilities and Theatre Bristol actors. Tickets are $5 and are now on sale at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets. Seating is general admission and for any special accommodations, call or email the theatre. Show information is also available online at www.TheatreBristol.org or by calling the message line at 423-212-3625.

MAPLE FESTIVAL. The annual Whitetop Mountain Maple Festival will take place Saturday, March 25, from 12-5 p.m. It will be held at the Mt. Rogers firehouse just off Hwy. 58 in Whitetop.

FUNDRAISING DINNER. The Konnarock Community Center will host a fundraising dinner on Saturday, March 25. The menu will feature baked chicken, potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, drink and dessert. Eat-in meals will be available from 5-7 p.m. with carryout available from 4-7 p.m. Adult dinners will be $14 with children 12 and under eating for $10. Call 276-388-3911 for tickets or make a reservation.

NO LOG UNTURNED. On Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at Hungry Mother State Park Dr. Kevin Hamed will shares his expertise on amphibians as participants in No Log Unturned hike in various habitats to find the diverse array of salamanders that live in the park. Learn where salamanders live and why they are considered a keystone species. Meet at Parking Lot 3. Admission is free. Then at 4:15 p.m., anyone interested may join artist and Virginia Master Naturalist Renee Wienecke as she digs further into salamanders and encourages participants’ creative side to create a piece of art through nature. Meet at the Discovery Center. Admission is free.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. To benefit Chilhowie High School’s Project Graduation, a pancake breakfast will be held April 1 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Chilhowie Library/Old High School. The cost is $5 for two pancakes, sausage and a drink with syrup and butter. Eat-in or carryout available.

EASTER EGG HUNT. The Saltville Ministerial Association will host an Easter egg hunt in the Town Commons at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

CAR SHOW & CORN HOLE. The Project Graduation Car Show and Corn Hole Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in the Chilhowie High School parking lot. The tourney starts at 11, while the car show begins at 12. Trophies will be awarded at 3:30. Concessions will be available. A 50/50 raffle will be held.

DERBY DAY. The celebrated Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday, May 6, and the Marion Farmers Market wants to give area residents a place to show off their best Derby Day hats. Participants must wear their hat during the market and judging. Each participant may only enter one hat. The grand prize is a $100 cash prize, along with a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle, and a one-night stay at the historic General Francis Marion Hotel. The runner-up will receive a $50 cash prize and a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.