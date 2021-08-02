 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $49,100

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $49,100

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $49,100

If you are looking for a house to remodel, this is it! Great location, close enough to walk to town, yet far enough away so that you are not too close to town. House is being sold as is, where is. Seller makes no guarantee. Selling for tax assessment. Medicaid sell. Tax Map #188-99-4 also included. Total Tax assessment is $49,100.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics