Sam Ray Kitts, a lifelong Walkers Creek resident and a retiree from the Bland Correctional Center, was recently honored with a Quilt of Valor during a special ceremony at Central Church Kitts is a veteran of World War II and served in the United States Navy. This special quilt was made by Louise Yates and quilted by Louise Yates and Deena McAfee, all part of the local Stitchin’ Time Quilters The presentation was made by Barbara Justice, a member of the quilt group, and Erin Thompson, both active members of Central Church. Members of the Kitts family surprised Sam Ray by attending the special dedication as well as the fellowship meal held in the church fellowship hall in his honor.