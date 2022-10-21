Nurse shortage impacts Smyth County Community Hospital, Francis Marion Manor

The national shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers hasn’t missed Smyth County. The county’s hospital doesn’t have enough nurses to operate its intensive care unit full time and admission numbers have been cut at Francis Marion Manor.

Dale Clark, Smyth County Community Hospital’s CEO, updated the Marion Town Council about the hospital’s status Monday evening.

Like most health-care facilities across the country, Clark said, SCCH and other Ballad hospitals are challenged by open positions. Across the Ballad system, he said, 2,500 jobs are open. Of those, 1,000 are nurses, both RNs and LPNs, and CNAs (certified nursing assistants).

To address the situation, Clark said, Ballad has raised wages. The average salary, he said, is up 19%. Additionally, Ballad is offering bonuses and recruitment incentives.

Ballad is also working with ETSU, area community colleges and other nurse training programs, said Clark.

Clark emphasized that he believes its staff is still providing good care at Francis Marion Manor Health & Rehabilitation, a 109-bed long-term nursing center affiliated with SCCH. “We’re just taking fewer admissions,” he said. That reduction, the SCCH CEO said, is rooted in not having enough nurses and nursing assistants.

When asked about the ICU, Clark acknowledged, “We still have an ICU if we could get ICU nurses.” Currently, he said, SCCH doesn’t have enough nurses to cover all the unit’s shifts. Generally, patients in need of extra care are sent to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon and Bristol Regional Hospital.

Asked to speculate on the causes of the staff shortage, Clark attributed some of it to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the high death rate and vaccine divisions. He said some health-care workers reached the point of “I just don’t want to do this anymore.”

At Francis Marion Manor, Clark said, the staff works closely with its patients and often become close to them. During the pandemic, he said, they saw many of those patients die.

“It’s a really challenging time,” Clark said.

Other factors affecting staffing, Clark said, are the growing number of Baby Boomers retiring and the multiple professional options open to nurses.

Among those options is the higher-wage travel nursing field in which nurses move from hospital to hospital as needed.

As part of its staffing response, Clark said, Ballad has established an internal travel nurse program that pays more but requires participants to move between hospitals as needed.

Urgent Care to Reopen

Clark also advised the council that construction work is continuing to get SCCH’s urgent care open again soon. He noted that a new entrance and waiting area are being developed. If work continues on schedule, he said, the center should reopen in December. It’s been closed since the early days of the pandemic.

Meeting the Surgery Need

After the husband-wife surgery team that had served SCCH relocated, Clark noted that the hospital is working to fill that need.

At this time, he said, discussions are under way with Bristol Surgical Associates to provide a surgeon. Over the long term, Clark said, a relationship with such an organization could provide help faster and, during vacations and other absences could provide back-ups more readily.

Clark acknowledged that for some specialized positions such as surgery it can be difficult to recruit physicians to rural areas.

Community Support

SCCH continues its efforts to support the community in a variety of ways, Clark said.

This year, he said, SCCH sponsored the Mel Leaman Free Clinic’s fundraising gala, helped buy flags for the downtown, and was a supporter of the Older Adults Day celebration.

This week, Clark said, SCCH hosted a chamber of commerce breakfast, offering a breast cancer month program.

Additionally, SCCH is a season partner with downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre and serves as an underwriter for Song of the Mountains.

SCCH has also established a community board, Clark said. Among its members are multiple physicians and a variety of community and healthcare leaders.

Good Reviews

Throughout the pandemic, Clark said SCCH has maintained its five-star patient satisfaction rating. A recent review by the accrediting Joint Commission, Clark said, gave SCCH largely positive ratings.

“It’s really important we always do it right,” he said, stressing the hospital’s commitment to zero harm.

Earlier this summer, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings noted that SCCH was high performing in regard to hip fractures. The ranks specifically noted “excellent patient experience.”