Wytheville Town Council scheduled its meeting for the coming year at its July 10 meeting.

Council will hold its regular monthly meetings at 5 p.m. on July 24, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25, Oct. 10 and 23, Nov. 13 and 27, Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 12 and 26, March 11 and 25, April 8 and 22, May 13 and 28 and June 10 and 24.

At Monday’s meeting, council plans to honor the George Wythe High School girls tennis team, and talk about District III adding an additional bus route and extended hours.

Town Manager Brian Freeman said at the July 10 meeting that District III had sent a letter about a town request to explore additional route and times for underserved people in the community. He said the group is looking at adding hours and doing a trial run of an additional route, launching in the fall. District III, he said, was willing to push back the funding match until next year.

Also at the Monday council meeting, the board will go into closed session to interview a candidate for the vacant town attorney position.