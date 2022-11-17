Damascus, Abingdon picked as top towns

Two locations in Washington County and a neighboring city took home the title of Top Adventure Town by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine this month.

Damascus was named the Top Tiny Town, Abingdon was named the Top Small Town and Bristol, VA/TN, was selected as the Top Medium Town.

This was a tremendous win for Southwest Virginia as locations in the contest stretched to Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and South Carolina. More than 100 towns were nominated, but only four could take home the win.

Filled with a wide variety of outdoor recreation, shopping and dining, and small-town charm, these Southwest Virginia communities are fantastic adventure destinations. Year-round events and activities keep these destinations alive and full of exciting things to do.

Damascus is known as Trail Town USA due to the network of seven nationally recognized trails that intersect within its town limits. Most notably, Damascus is the midway point of the Virginia Creeper Trail, the southernmost point in Virginia on the Appalachian Trail, and the western terminus of the Iron Mountain Trail. Mount Rogers National Recreation Area is just outside of town, with the highest peaks in Virginia. Damascus is home to the annual Appalachian Trail Days Festival, a world-famous celebration of the trail and a massive reunion of thru-hikers past and present, held each May.

Abingdon is a hometown of the Virginia Creeper Trail, with the start of the trail being in the heart of town. Abingdon boasts the Best Small Town Food Scene in the Country by USA Today (2019-2022) and is a thriving art and entertainment community. Home to the historic Barter Theatre, Abingdon’s main street stretches over eight square miles, with shopping, dining, and entertainment options on every corner. Flooded with historic charm, Abingdon is home to the annual Virginia Highlands Festival, a 10-day arts and crafts event, and Plumb Alley Day, a family-friendly day of shopping, food, and activities.

The cities of Bristol are located on a state line, with its main street being split right down the middle. Bristol is home to a thriving music scene, mainly due to the famous Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and being the Birthplace of Country Music. Bristol is also home to a brand-new casino and one of the most popular NASCAR tracks, Bristol Motor Speedway. Larger-than-life attractions aside, Bristol also boasts excellent outdoor recreation opportunities, shopping, dining, and excellent boutique hotels.