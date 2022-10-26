Marion scarecrows carry messages

The scarecrows along Marion’s downtown section of Main Street are whimsical, creative, and, in many cases, carrying messages.

Each autumn, multiple organizations and businesses take part in Scarecrow Lane. Through online voting, people choose their favorites.

This season, the Scarecrow Formerly Known as Prince garnered considerable attention. The scarecrow wore Prince’s iconic purple and stood in front of purple rain drops. His guitar reflected the symbol the late musician Prince used to identify himself.

However, if one looked carefully, the likeness of Prince also offered a message from its creator, the Smyth County Recovery Court.

Using lyrics from the performer’s song “Let’s Go Crazy,” it read: “Dearly beloved we are gathered here today to get through this thing called “life.’” Then it continued, “This is our precautionary tale: Every 10 SECONDS someone in the United States overdoses. Every 11 minutes someone in the United States DIES from overdose. Prince overdosed and died from taking fake Vicodin laced with fentanyl ONE DAY before he was scheduled to be seen at an addiction treatment clinic. People love you! PLEASE DON’T WAIT!!! Reach out for help TODAY! Tomorrow isn’t promised & could be too late. Death is permanent.”

The Smyth County Museum also took up the music theme and shared a bit of U.S. history as they created the scarecrow “Ben JAMIN Franklin.”

The Blue Ridge Job Corps celebrated another entertainer as they opted to create “Boo-Younce,” while Helping Hands Thrift Store celebrated the King of Rock-n-Roll Elvis Presley with a scarecrow wearing “Blue Suede Shoes.”

Marion Fire/EMS sent a message about its community service with their scarecrow, “Screamin for Help.”

Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Science Doctor of Physical Therapy students may have trying to nudge observers to take part in exercise with their weightlifting scarecrow “Vermis,” who wore a shirt declaring, “Pushing for PT in our Community.”

Readers may want to look up “Vermis” to learn more about the students’ message, which is connected to bodily posture and movement.

Even Wytheville Community College took part in the messaging via scarecrow, promoting its automotive program with “Automotive Joe.”

A number of other private businesses and organizations celebrated their work with scarecrows. Votes for the winners were tallied yesterday.