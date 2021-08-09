4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $279,900

Spacious split level home with 7.78 acres just minutes from the Town of Wytheville. This 4 bed 3.5 bath home features Corian countertops and cherry cabinets in the oversized kitchen, a large master bedroom on main level with built in vanity, master bathroom and walk in closet. On the upper level you will find 3 additional bedrooms, one being another guest suite with a bathroom attached, a separate bathroom and several storage closets. On the lower level you have a large open area with a nice stone fireplace and a half bath/laundry room. This home has top of the line Anderson windows throughout. Enjoy the comforts of living in the country all while being just minutes from shopping, entertainment and more. Call today for your private tour!