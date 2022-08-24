Tazewell County gets over $4 million for ware and sewer work

Jim Talbert

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County took a big step toward upgrading its water and sewer systems to aid Project Jonah Aug. 23.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.3 million grant to the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors for construction of a new water line and sewage lift station needed to support economic development in a region impacted by the declining use of coal. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment program...

This grant will provide the water and sewer infrastructure capacity needed to service a new manufacturing facility, creating jobs in the coal-impacted region. This EDA grant will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds and is expected to create 218 jobs and generate $228 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

"We have been working with the Tazewell County PSA and IDA to provide the necessary infrastructure for Pure Salmon (Project Jonah) so they can create the more than 200 jobs. The Board is extremely grateful to the Federal EDA for awarding this grant to our PSA and for the support we have received from our State and Federal Legislators. This funding makes economic development possible for less affluent, rural localities that may not otherwise be able to meet the infrastructure needs of industry," County Administrator Eric Young said. We are also grateful to VCEDA, VECP, Cumberland Plateau, ARC and VDH,’ for their help he said.

The project is budgeted at $10 million and Young said the federal money was the biggest grant the county applied for to fund it. “We are waiting on word from more agencies; however this approval from EDA likely will help us get those as well. This is a tremendous savings for us,’ he said.

“The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will provide the water and sewer capacity necessary for a new manufacturing facility to create jobs and build economic resiliency in the region.”

“The Economic Development Administration is dedicated to working with communities to support their locally-driven strategies to recover and rebuild from the pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will support new water and sewer infrastructure to service the local manufacturing industry, making the economy more resilient and better equipped to overcome future economic disruptions.”

"This grant will have a positive impact on the Tazewell community,”Governor Glenn Youngkin said. “Investing in new and needed infrastructure projects will continue Virginia’s economic growth into the future and bring more opportunities to localities such as Tazewell.”

“I am glad to see these funds, awarded through the American Rescue Plan’s Coal Communities Commitment, go towards helping expand career and industry opportunities in the area,” Senator Mark Warner said. “This grant to support new water and sewage infrastructure in Tazewell will help diversify the local economy and create jobs as we continue to recover from the COVID pandemic.”

“The allocation of federal funding to construct a new water line and lift station in Tazewell is another example of how the American Rescue Plan continues to deliver for Virginians,” Senator Tim Kaine said. “I’m excited to see how this investment will improve water quality for local residents, create jobs, and boost economic growth in the region.”

“Reliable water and sewer infrastructure are vital to a community’s economic development potential and quality of life,”Congressman H. Morgan Griffith (VA-09) said. “This $4.3 million award by the EDA to Tazewell County is a welcome investment in our region to support manufacturing jobs and growth.”