Kiwanis Club of Marion presents Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously to Crowder

The Kiwanis Club of Marion awarded their highest honor, a Lifetime Achievement Award, to one of their longtime members, the late Alvin Crowder, for his outstanding contributions to the Kiwanis Club and community of Smyth County.

The club anticipated presenting the award to Crowder at their Christmas social, but due to his sudden death on Dec. 10, his wife, Linda, and son Eugene accepted the award. Crowder was only the second person in the 100 year history of the club to receive this award.

“Alvin Crowder was a tremendous contributor to the Marion and Smyth County communities through his service in the Kiwanis Club of Marion. His dedication to service was reflected in his service on multiple committees of the Kiwanis Club,” said Marvin Leslie, the club’s publicity chairman.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.