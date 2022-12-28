January Jams bring month of concerts to region

January Jams is coming back to Abingdon in 2023.

January Jams will bring together talented musicians to the region for a month of entertainment. The lineup includes a mix of styles, from blues and rock to folk and Americana.

The Barter Theatre will serve as the venue for these concerts. With a capacity of just over 500, audience members will have the opportunity to see the artists up close and personal.

The schedule is:

Jan. 14, Tim Obrien Band;

Jan. 19, Mike Farris;

Jan. 20, Jon Sickley Trio w/ Songs from the Road Band;

Jan. 21, Fireside Collective w/ Olivia Jo;

Jan. 27, A Midwinters Night with Dave Eggar & Friends; and

Jan. 28, Jim Lauderdale

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Barter Theatre website or call the box office at 276-628-3991.