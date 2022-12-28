 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
January Jams bring month of concerts to region

January Jams
January Jams is coming back to Abingdon in 2023.

January Jams will bring together talented musicians to the region for a month of entertainment. The lineup includes a mix of styles, from blues and rock to folk and Americana.

The Barter Theatre will serve as the venue for these concerts. With a capacity of just over 500, audience members will have the opportunity to see the artists up close and personal.

The schedule is:

Jan. 14, Tim Obrien Band;

Jan. 19, Mike Farris;

Jan. 20, Jon Sickley Trio w/ Songs from the Road Band;

Jan. 21, Fireside Collective w/ Olivia Jo;

Jan. 27, A Midwinters Night with Dave Eggar & Friends; and

Jan. 28, Jim Lauderdale

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Barter Theatre website or call the box office at 276-628-3991.

0 Comments
