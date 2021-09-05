3 Bedroom Home in Sugar Grove - $399,000

68 acres of beautiful farmland with a creek, 3 ponds and a total of 7 fenced areas and unbeatable views from just about everywhere on this property. 3 of the 7 fenced areas are pasture and the others are a good mix of pasture and sparse woods for the animals to shade in. 6 auto waterers concreted in, 2 more are movable. There is animal water access to just about every fenced in area of this property. Going through the entire 68 acres is a well maintained dirt/gravel road that you can drive a car through. This road will lead you to all the green gates accessing the fenced and cross fenced areas that would be perfect for just about any type of animal you would ever want. From one pasture area on the backside of the property you can see just the top of Mt. Rogers, and seller states when the leaves are off you have a clear view of the highest elevation in VA. 3BD/2BA doublewide with an open dining, living, kitchen and large master suite with walk-in shower and walk-in closet. 5 y.o. roof.