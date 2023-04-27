Accused of attempting to rob Wytheville’s treasurer last August, a local man will stand trial on two charges, according to recently unsealed indictments.

Eric Leroy Clark, 36, of Wytheville was arrested on April 24 and charged with attempted robbery, and misdemeanor assault and battery.

According to the Wytheville Police Department, Wytheville Treasurer Michael Stephens told police that he was attempting to use the drop box at National Bank when he saw someone approaching him.

Stephens said Clark grabbed the deposit bag from his hand before dropping it. Police said Stephens ran into the bank’s front entrance, and bank staff locked the doors so Clark couldn’t follow.

Being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail, Clark is also awaiting trial on charges of felony eluding police, reckless driving and obstructing justice. He has a May 13 court date on those and the new charges.

On April 24, he was convicted of entering property to damage and petit larceny in Wythe County General District Court. Clark was sentenced to serve one month in jail.

Max Meadows woman indicted on arson charge

Natasha Arnold, 31, of Max Meadows was arrested on April 17 and charged with arson of an occupied dwelling. Her indictment was sealed until after her arrest.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold is accused of burning the Coleman Road residence of a former boyfriend on Jan. 24.

She is free on bond while awaiting trial.

Barren Springs man charged with credit card fraud

David Glen Thomas Adams, 29, of Barren Springs was arrested on April 20 and charged with credit card fraud and conspiring to commit credit card fraud.

According to the direct indictments, the offense dates were from Jan. 26-March 8.

Held without bond, Adams is already awaiting trial on two drug-related felonies, according to court records.