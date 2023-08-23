The Abingdon branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a customer-owned financial cooperative, announced they paid just over $2 million in cash to their customer-owners in the form of a patronage dividend.

Due to Farm Credit of the Virginias’ cooperative framework, the association returns a portion of its profits back to customer-owners on an annual basis. During 2022, increased input costs, supply chain disruptions and rising interest rates made it difficult for their customer-owners to carry out their goals for the year. Nevertheless, Farm Credit of the Virginias’ financial position remained strong and the board of directors elected to return 70% of their net profits to their customer-owners.

The patronage program effectively lowers the cost of borrowing from Farm Credit of the Virginias. This year’s combined $30 million distribution equates to having an interest free loan for 3 and a half months and represents approximately 30% of the interest accrued on loans.

To learn more, visit www.farmcreditofvirginias.com or call 1-800-919-FARM (3276) to learn more from a local representative.

The Abingdon branch is at 19292 Lee Highway.