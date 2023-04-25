You might think I am going to talk about how the farmer tills the ground, then disks it and finally rakes it to make it ready for the seed.

Not so!

Have you ever felt like you were walking in circles and getting nowhere?

Maybe you are waiting on some direction for your life because you feel in limbo.

Maybe you are still waiting on your miracle.

Before God can do what needs to be done he must make the proper adjustments in you and your situation. If you are not ready for your change, your purpose, or direction, it would do no good to give it to you.

God gave me a promise of a New (physical) Heart, but it took 5 years of continued faith before it came to pass. During that time God was preparing so that when the time was according to his will, it all came together quickly. Twelve miracles came together, seamlessly, one after the other until the final results were as He said they would be.

We could go almost anywhere in the Bible and show you how God has a plan for man, and God has a plan for you.

The only thing guaranteed to be answered immediately is when you call on the Lord for Salvation.

Mat 9:22 But Jesus turned him about, and when he saw her, he said, Daughter, be of good comfort; thy faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour.

NOT JUST HEALED INSTANTLY. MADE WHOLE. BODY AND SPIRIT. INSTANTLY.

** In creation God made everything for man before he made man.

** God told of a plan of redemption that would take thousands of years to come to pass. But to help the people remember, he instituted the blood sacrifice for the redemption of man.

ALMOST EVERY STORY HAS THE EVIDENCE OF GOD PREPARING THE GROUND BEFORE MAN GOT INVOLVED.

Let’s look at a story in the Bible that may help explain what I am trying to get across to you. It is the story of Jericho.

First: It is already established that God wants to give Israel the promise land.

Preparation was made, directions given, attempt failed.

After 40-year journey in the wilderness. Attempt succeeded.

Returned to the same place, with same plan, at the river with Joshua leading.

God could have just turned the walls of Jericho to dust but that would not have given Israel what they needed.

A lesson in obedience, and a lesson in being a part of your miracle.

Many think that you pray and wait. Most of the time you are required to be a part of the fulfilling of the promise or miracle.

The three Hebrew boys got their miracle in the furnace.

Daniel got his in the Lion's den, but first he must defy the King.

Noah found his in a boat, but first he had to build it.

