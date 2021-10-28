2 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $29,900

Two nice building lots being sold together on Rural Retreat Lake Road. One of the lots has a 1990 singlewide that has no real value but the current owner lives there and could be lived in or rented out. Master bedroom with his and hers closets and jacuzzi tub. Second bedroom currently used for storage. Short distance to Rural Retreat Lake, shopping and less than 10 minutes to I-81. Property also has an outbuilding that has power to it. Small stream in the bottom and is well taken care of. This property has a great view and would be an exceptional home site. All appliances convey. Come see why everyone wants to be in Rural Retreat!