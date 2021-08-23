1Br, 1Ba, Very Well maintained home on over 12 acres. Beautiful views from the covered front porch overlooking the pastures and countryside. Small home with a partial basement and a very nice block building for extra storage. All the rooms are open and spacious. Home is heated with space heaters and a woodstove. There is a floor/window unit for air conditioning. Perfect for a couple's first home or if you're downsizing and want one level living. There are trails through the woods for an ATV and lots of game for hunting. :located on a dead end state maintained road for just the right amount of privacy and seclusion. Check out this cute home before it's gone.
1 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $139,000
