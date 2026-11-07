Highlands Ballet Company brings mischief and magic of The Grinch to the stage Nov 7, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christmas is coming to Whoville, and one particularly grumpy green resident has something to say about it!kAm%9:D s646>36C[ w:89=2?5D q2==6E r@>A2?J :D :?G:E:?8 2F5:6?46D E@ 6IA6C:6?46 %96 vC:?49[ 2? :>28:?2E:G6 ?6H 9@=:52J AC@5F4E:@? E92E 3C:?8D E96 36=@G65 r9C:DE>2D E2=6 E@ =:76 E9C@F89 52?46[ >FD:4[ E962EC:42= DE@CJE6==:?8[ 2?5 2 86?6C@FD 5@D6 @7 (9@G:==6 >:D49:67]k^AmkAm!F3=:4 A6C7@C>2?46D 2C6 D4965F=65 7@C uC:52J[ s64] c[ 2E f A]>] 2?5 $2EFC52J[ s64] d[ 2E ` A]>][ 2E E96 (@@5C@H (] |4v=@E9=:? r6?E6C 7@C E96 pCED @? 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