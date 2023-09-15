Welcome to 309 Sherwood! This stunning 3-story house is ready to welcome its new owners. Located in the highly sought-after Sherwood Estates development in Rural Retreat, this property offers a perfect blend of town convenience and a peaceful country feel with breathtaking mountain views. Step inside and be greeted by an impressive entryway that sets the tone for the rest of the home. The main level features vaulted and minimalist flat ceilings, oak hardwood floors, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and top-of-the-line GE Profile Advantium Series Electric & Speedcook Technology Ovens. The dining room leads to a Trex deck overlooking the fenced-in heated inground saltwater pool, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The second level boasts a master suite with a sitting room, mini kitchen/coffee bar, and a see-through fireplace that adds warmth and charm to both the bedroom and the luxurious master bath. With a soaking tub, tile walk-in shower, and a huge walk-in closet,