3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $165,000

  Updated
This beautiful split-level home offers an open concept floor plan that will make you want to move in immediately! Spacious kitchen with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring. Two car garage which leads to the basement area for storage or an additional bedroom. Fenced in back yard ready for pets. This is such a cute place! Call to schedule your showing today!

