A special opportunity for farmers to connect with local agriculture and conservation partners will take place in Smyth County next month.

The free Good Growth: Farmers, Friends & Conservation Partners Gathering is set for Monday, June 5, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Waller Dairy Farm at 2286 Calhoun Lane in Sugar Grove.

However, the registration deadline is May 22.

The event will include a free meal and door prizes.

Professionals from Evergreen Soil & Water Conservation District, USDA Farm Service Agency, the Natural Resource and Conservation Service, and others will share information about: NAP (Non-insured Crop Disaster Program); Farm Storage Facility Loans (FSFL); U.S. Fish & Wildlife Partners Programs; NRCS Programs & Earth Team; ESWCD highlights, programs, and producer spotlights; options for socially disadvantaged, beginning, and limited resource farmers.

For more information and to register contact Jeana Waddle at 276-706-3064 or jeana.waddle@evergreenswcd.com.