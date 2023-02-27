To help support the affordability and accessibility of an Emory & Henry College education, the trustees of the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation, Inc. have awarded a grant of $302,810 to Emory & Henry College to be used for general undergraduate scholarships. The scholarships will be issued in the 2023-24 academic year.

“We are honored to be a recipient of the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation,” said Greg McMillan, Vice President for Advancement at Emory & Henry. “Their generosity ensures our students have access to funds to support their educational journey and help offset the costs of tuition, room and board. We are grateful for their gift as are our students.”

The Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation has been a part of Emory & Henry students' lives since 1973, and has since donated $4.5 million to students to help attend one of the first liberal arts colleges in Southwest Virginia and the oldest, founded in 1836.

The Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation was established in 1946 by Conkey Pate Whitehead in honor of his mother. The primary purpose of the Foundation, as dictated in Mr. Whitehead’s will, is the education of deserving women who are residents of one of nine specified Southeastern states. Accordingly, Foundation grants shall be used exclusively to provide need-based scholarships to Christian women who are residents of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Scholarship recipients are asked to review two videos about Mrs. Whitehead’s life and legacy upon being awarded this scholarship to continue her legacy of educating young women.

Emory & Henry College remains generous with academic scholarships, performance and interest scholarships as well as new DII scholarships for all students to support the value of an Emory & Henry education. Ninety-five percent of students in the Class of 2022 were employed or pursuing graduate school within six months of commencement. There are more than 11,000 living Emory & Henry alumni impacting the world through service, leadership and bringing about civic engagement for their communities.

The College’s next open houses are March 24, for Accepted Students day and April 15 for Junior Visit day. Tours take place daily and on Saturdays. Visit www.ehc.edu for more information.