Moore named to dean’s list Jul 29, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brelyn Moore of Rural Retreat was named to the spring 2026 dean's list at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.kAm|@@C6 :D 2>@?8 ?62C=J `__ DEF56?ED ?2>65 E@ E96 4@==686VD DAC:?8 a_ae 562?VD =:DE]k^AmkAm%@ C646:G6 E9:D 9@?@C[ DEF56?ED 7C@> v2EE@? >FDE DF446DD7F==J 4@>A=6E6 2 >:?:>F> @7 `a 9@FCD 2?5 62C? 2 8C256 A@:?E 2G6C286 @7 2E =62DE b]d @C 23@G6 H:E9 ?@ 8C256 36=@H 2 q\]k^AmkAmt2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ H2D 7@F?565 :? `h`` H:E9 2 D:?8F=2C >:DD:@?i E@ :>AC@G6 E96 BF2=:EJ @7 =:76 7@C A6@A=6 :? E96 C68:@? 2?5 36J@?5] %9C@F89 :ED H@C=5\4=2DD 962=E9 D4:6?46D AC@8C2>D 2?5 :?E6CAC@76DD:@?2= 2AAC@249 E@ 962=E942C6 65F42E:@?[ t%$& :D 2 9:89=J C6DA64E65 =6256C :? CFC2= 962=E9 C6D62C49 2?5 AC24E:46D] %96 F?:G6CD:EJ 2=D@ 3@2DED ?2E:@?2==J C2?<65 AC@8C2>D :? E96 2CED[ E649?@=@8J[ 4@>AFE:?8[ 2?5 >65:2 DEF5:6D] t%$& D6CG6D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `c[___ DEF56?ED 6249 J62C 2?5 :D C2?<65 2>@?8 E96 E@A `_ A6C46?E @7 4@==686D :? E96 ?2E:@? 7@C DEF56?ED 8C25F2E:?8 H:E9 E96 =62DE 2>@F?E @7 563E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Lori Carlton stood before her fellow Lifetime Aquatic Swim Organization veterans and its leaders and shared that she learned a great deal abou… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.