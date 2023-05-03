A recent column about the 50th anniversary of Carowinds, the amusement park at the North and South Carolina state line, brought in lots of reader response, not all of it threats to cancel subscriptions.

“There I was, trying to eat breakfast and catch up on the latest news in your so-called newspaper, when I read about some idiot riding a dang rolly-coaster with a belly full of hot dogs and getting sick all over the place. I turned to my wife and said, ‘Did you read this bunch of mess in the newspaper?’ and she said, ‘I did and I laughed so hard scrambled eggs came out of my nose.’ So the next time scrambled eggs come out of my wife’s nose you can cancel my subscription because eggs are higher than Willie Nelson these days.”

I may have embellished that one just a bit.

Many readers were kind enough to share their own amusement park experiences.

Several recalled rides that are no longer part of Carowinds offerings.

Near the top of that list was the Oaken Bucket, a device that used centrifugal force to pin riders to a wall as it spun at roughly 1,000 miles per hour. That was pretty much it, just a spinning assault on the central nervous system.

One of the stories:

“A P.E. coach from school was one of the chaperones on our trip. He decided to give the Oaken Bucket a try. After he got off, he crawled around on the ground for a while then spent most of the rest of the afternoon getting medical attention. We decided it was payback for all the wind sprints he made us run.”

Another defunct ride mentioned was White Lightnin,’ a coaster that was a single loop to send riders upside down forward and upside down backward.

Why was it called White Lightnin’? Paired with the coaster Thunder Road, named for the 1958 moonshining movie, it kept with the illegal liquor theme that early developers thought would delight children of all ages.

Readers agreed on the big problem with White Lightnin’ – it was often broken. Attending the park on a day when the coaster was running was as rare as catching a glimpse of a unicorn beneath a double rainbow blowing scrambled eggs out of its nose.

That coaster, I learned, was later disassembled and sold to a South African amusement park where I assume it continues to disappoint children to this day.

My favorite email came from a fellow named Ricky, who grew up in Asheboro and worked at McDonald’s as a teen.

“After a year, the store had been so successful that the owner reserved the McDonald’s corporate party bus to take the senior crew members to Carowinds for the day. We were even able to watch the newly released ‘Star Wars’ on a video player as we traveled! How could life have been any better?”

“What a day! We stayed until closing, actually, until after closing because we could not find everybody. I must have ridden Thunder Road a dozen times (I did not have multiple hot dogs) and discovered, at some point, that the tail end car would actually leave the track, briefly, on the turn before the big plunge. I always rode the rearmost car from then on.”

Ricky was lucky enough to wind up in a car with young lady who clung tightly to him.

“Not so much with my college friend, several years later, who was so terrified that he bit my arm.

“My son and his buddies got season passes to Carowinds for many years and I am now looking forward to my granddaughter’s first visit.”

Thanks to see those who responded to the column and I apologize if scrambled eggs came out of anyone’s nose.

If you visit Carowinds in the near future, tell Ricky and his granddaughter I said hey.