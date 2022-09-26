Bears beat Grayson, Fort Chiswell

Bland County defeats Grayson County in four sets

As has been the case in several games this season, Bland County had to overcome a slow start but the end result was the same. After dropping the first set 19-25, the Bears rebounded to sweep the final three en route to a four-set win over Grayson County on Sept. 19.

The Bears played well on both sides of the ball, especially serving and serve receiving that put everything else in perspective. Bland County (3-2, 8-2) finished with eight service aces with aggressive serving.

Stellar defensively, Ashlyn Clemons led the way with a career high of 38 digs. Teammate McKenzie Tindall was credited with 16 kills and 23 digs. Jayla Morgan had 11 digs and Tinley Worley eight kills.

Chloe Dillow turned in 28 assists for a season best. She also came up with 11 digs defensively.

Bears sweep Pioneers 25-23, 25-21, 25-21

Bland County ran its win streak to five games by sweeping Fort Chiswell 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 last Wednesday night at Fort Chiswell. With the win, the Bears took over sole possession of second place in the district standings at 4-2 MED and 9-2 overall. The Pioneers sank to 1-5 MED, 2-11 overall.

Each of the three sets stayed close but the Bears persevered and held on for the win. Again, it was aggressive serving that played a huge part in the win as Bland County had 11 aces, five by Chloe Dillow and four from McKenzie Tindall.

Tindall also led the defense with 16 digs and eight kills. Ashlyn Clemons had 12 digs with Tinley Worley getting seven kills and Sierra Trail collecting six kills and two blocks. Dillow had 10 digs to go along with 15 assists offensively.

Recap from Graham Invitational

On a day that temps reached the mid-80’s, Bland County overcame the heat to turn in a good performance at the Graham Invitational cross country meet last Wednesday in Bluefield. George Wythe, in the varsity girls division, and Union, in the boys, were the team champions of the 5k run.

The Maroons netted 35 points in the win with fellow MED participant Galax getting 74 points. Princeton and Eastern Montgomery tied for third at 94. Union placed first in boys competition with 24 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Carroll County with 81. Oak Hill Academy was third with 97 and George Wythe fourth at 112.

In a field of 64, George Wythe’s Kaleigh Temple was first in girls with a time of 22:01 with teammate Carrie Sage-Dalton second at 22:11. They were two of four Maroons to finish in the top-10. Bland County’s Chessie Tindall finished 11th at 23:47.

For the boys, Union scored a one-two finish with Dorian Almer winning at 17:33 and Chad Douglas was second at 18:15. Union placed five runners in the top-10.

Bland County’s Tyler Boone scored a 10th-place finish at 19:18 with teammate Kary Romano placing 32nd in the field of 95 at 20:52. The Bears’ Bryce Miller was 44th at 21:42 followed by Eion Mullins at 24:16 for 72nd and Jacob Myers in 83rd at 26:49 for a team score of 198, finishing eighth.

Bland County had two female runners in the middle school 3200m run that was won by George Wythe’s Emma Faulkner, who clocked in at 12:28. The Bears’ Jocelyn Parks placed third at 14:25 with teammate Tessa Mallory also scoring a top-10 finish in seventh at 16:01. In the boys race, Calan Parks finished 18th by crossing the line at 16:13. Abram Quesenberry placed 27th at 18:50. At 11:15, PikeView’s Tyler Huffman was the boys champion.

Recap from Bristol Crossing 5k

Bland County competed in the 2022 Bristol Crossing 5k last Saturday at the Steele Creek Course in Bristol. Elizabethton was the boys champion of the small school event and Virginia came away as the victors of the girls race.

Elizabethton scored a three-point win over Sullivan East, who finished with 70 points. Wolf Hills Home School was third at 78 followed by Greeneville at 144 and Lee in fifth at 228.

For the girls, Virginia, with 63 points, scored a nine-point win over John Battle’s 72 points. Abingdon placed third with 91, just ahead of Greeneville with 93. Eastern Montgomery was fifth at 122.

Individual champions of the races was Kaleb Elswick of Grundy clocking in at 16:44 and Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy winning the girls in 19:37.

In a field of 134, Bland County had four runners in the boys event and was led by Tyler Boone in 27th place at 19:08. Kary Romano placed in 65th place at 20:48 and was followed by Bryce Miller at 21:10 for 75th place. Jacob Myers was 121st with a run of 25:25.

Like Boone in the boys race, the Bears’ Chessie Tindall collected at 27th place finish in the girls 5k as she clocked in at 24:25. Eighty-nine runners began the girls event.

Bland County also had three participants in the middle school 3200m races.

In a race won by Arvella Nave of TA Dugger at 12:26, the Bears had Tessa Mallory and Jocelyn Parks post nearly identical times as Mallory scored a 14th place finish at 14:23 and Parks was 15th at 14:24. They were separated at the stripe by four-tenths of a second. The race had 146 runners.

The boys race started 167 runners with Cade Duncanson, school not listed, coming in at 11:14 to capture the win. Bland County’s lone runner, Abram Quesenberry, ran the race in 17:23, finishing in 139th place.

Galax, Maroons’ duo highlight MED tournament

Galax won its second straight MED team championship and George Wythe’s Benson Blevins and David Goode captured the co-medalists as each shot three-under par 67 in the district tournament on Sept. 19 at the Wytheville Country Club.

The Maroon Tide fired a round of 302 to finish 17 strokes ahead of runner-up George Wythe with 319. Both teams advanced to the Region 1C championships being held today also at the home course of the Maroons.

Giles finished third at 349 and was trailed by Auburn at 375 and Fort Chiswell at 393. Bland County was a stroke back at 394 and Grayson County brought up the rear at 400.

Blevins improved on last year’s second place finish with his three-under game and was tied by teammate Goode. Finishing third was Galax’s Grayden Laird with two under-par 68 while last year’s medalist, Walker Gillespie of Giles, placed fourth at four-over 74. Galax teammates Carson Iroler and Talen Gentry were fifth and sixth, respectively, with rounds of 75 and 79.

Six additional players are at-large participants in today’s regional and include Drew Royal and Matthew Altizer of Auburn, Giles’ Gillespie, Colton Farrell, and William Ballard, and Justin Hylemon of Fort Chiswell.

Sixth-place Bland County got rounds of 93 from Eli Watters, 95 for Chance James, 99 for Joey Martin, and 107 by Lexi Sandlin as its season drew to a close.

Bland County first-year coach Chad Peters was very pleased with the effort his team has given this season and is looking for successful future for the program despite the fact he will lose eight seniors to graduation.

“We hope this season propels us in the future and generates more interest for others to play,” Peters stated. “We would like to begin a middle school program next season to begin somewhat of a farm system to net more players. We feel like we had a successful season as the kids continually lowered their scores and placed in multiple matches ahead of other schools. Some found a new love for the game that will hopefully keep them on the course for many years to come. We set goals, we worked hard, and we achieved them.”

The Pioneer District held its district tournament last Tuesday with champion Eastern Montgomery and runner-up Covington being added to the Region 1C tournament. Individually, four at-large qualifiers from Bath County and two from Narrows will also compete.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Galax [302] Grayden Laird 68, Carson Iroler 75, Talen Gentry 79, Adam Dillon 80.

George Wythe [319] Benson Blevins 67, David Goode 67, Reece Vaught 89, Stephen Jackson 96.

Giles [349] Walker Gillespie 74, Coltan Farrell 87, William Ballard 91, Cameron Hansen 97.

Auburn [375] Drew Royal 82, Matthew Altizer 88, Brantley Smith 95, Josh Givens 110.

Fort Chiswell [393] Justin Hylemon 88, Elizabeth Caldwell 100, Dylan Wyatt 100, Landon Ference 105.

Bland County [394] Eli Watters 93, Chance James 95, Joey Martin 99, Lexi Sandlin 107.

Grayson County [400] Matthew Rector 99, Brady Roberts 95, Madison Carico 102, Beau Nichols 104.

CO-MEDALISTS:

Benson Blevins (GW) and David Goode (GW) 67.