Floyd County wins 2C golf tourney Oct 8, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James River senior Landon Bolling shot a 5-under 67 to win the Region 2C golf individual championship Monday at Stoney Creek Golf Course in Nellysford.kAmq@==:?8 H@? 3J 7:G6 DEC@<6D @G6C E62>>2E6 |2D@? v:==:=2?5] v2CC6EE '6DE =65 u=@J5 r@F?EJ E@ E96 E62> E:E=6 3J A=24:?8 E9:C5 H:E9 2 fd]k^AmkAm%96 qF772=@6D 7:?:D965 H:E9 b`e DEC@<6D[ E@AA:?8 CF??6C\FA y2>6D #:G6C 3J 7:G6] k^AmkAm#257@C5VD wF?E6C rC:DE 2=D@ BF2=:7:65 7@C E96 DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?E 3J A=24:?8 7@FCE9 H:E9 2 fg]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday How did Southwest Virginia help shape the American Revolution? Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy.