Students interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession can attend the GattonRx Summer Camp at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, an overnight camp on June 5-9. Registration is $200, and the deadline to apply is April 10. Scholarships are available for students who currently receive free or reduced school lunches or need assistance.

The camp is open to rising high school juniors, seniors and college students. Other levels may be considered on an individual basis.

Activities include:

learning about the pharmacy profession from experienced faculty,

conducting patient assessment procedures,

discovering pharmacy compounding techniques,

practicing pharmacotherapy on human simulators,

hearing from student pharmacists about their experience at the college,

admissions workshop sessions,

tours of Gatton College of Pharmacy and the Interprofessional Education and Research Center, and

growing in community with other future pharmacists.

All meals are included and will be at ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center dining hall. In the evening, students will experience a range of activities, including bowling, a movie night, mini golf, and more. Students will stay overnight on campus at Governor’s Hall.

“We are very excited to transition this camp into a residential program, which will help our campers learn more about the pharmacy profession in a safe and fun environment,” said Kathy Mueller, director of pharmacy admissions and assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice. “There is so much about the profession that few people know or understand, and this overnight camp will give us the much-needed time to help our students learn about it and grow in community with their peers, as well as our caring faculty, staff and student pharmacists.”

Learn more and register at etsu.edu/pharmacycamp. For questions, contact pharmacy@etsu.edu or 423-439-6300.