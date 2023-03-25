Virginia farmers still have time to be counted in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Although the deadline for submitting the ag census has passed, NASS will continue to accept completed census questionnaires through the spring to ensure all farmers take advantage of the opportunity to be represented in the widely used data.

“Many farmers have already responded, and that information will be great for the future of Virginia agriculture,” said David Knopf, director of the NASS Eastern Mountain Regional Office in Kentucky. “There’s still time for every producer to let their voice be heard by responding to the Census.” Census data inform decisions about policy, farm and conservation programs, infrastructure and rural development, research, education and more.

NASS will continue to follow up with producers through the spring with mailings, phone calls, and personal visits. Farmers are encouraged to complete their ag census either online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail as soon as possible.

It’s important that everyone who received the 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire complete and return it, even if they are not currently farming.

NASS will release the results of the ag census in early 2024. To learn more about the Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. On the website, producers and other data users can access frequently asked questions, past ag census data, special study information, and more.