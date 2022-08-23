Back of the Dragon center holds grand opening

Tazewell, Va. – It was more than ten years in the making and Covid delayed the opening ceremony two years but the Back of the Dragon Center held its grand opening ceremony Aug. 23.

Rita McLenny, president of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Senator Travis Hackworth, Delegate Will Morefield and other dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony. Larry Davidson, who came up with the idea of pinning that name on the 32 miles of route 16 that lead from Tazewell to Marion wielded the scissors and cut the ribbon.

“15 years ago if somebody mentioned tourism here in southwest Virginia people laughed. We found out people would come and fell in love with this area. I can’t say how overjoyed I am to go down and watch the ATV’s and UTV’s and trailer after trailer of tourists coming to enjoy beautiful southwest Virginia,’ Hackworth said.

Hackworth credited Davidson with having the vision to make the facility and the Back of the Dragon possible. Morefield recalled talking with Davidson and Danny Addison about naming route 16 the Back of the Dragon.

“I am confident the town of Tazewell would not be in the situation it is in today without the Back of the Dragon,’ Morefield said. He pledged to whatever he could in the legislature to advance tourism in the area.

“You all are laughing all the way to the bank,’ McLenny said. She recalled coming to the area to film Lassie and for a film session in Pocahontas in 1989. She thanked Jamie Cartwright, Vance Graphics and Clinch Mountain Motor works for the LOVEWorks erected at the center.

“It is the best Lovework in Virginia,’ she said. She also recalled visiting Frog Level and of bringing people from Los Angeles and London to Frog Level. “I have so many people come and thank me for doing back of the dragon. It is not about me it is about us

“One thing the army taught me is it is not how smart I am but how smart we are,’ He said. I hope I am smart enough to find the answers If I don’t know them,’ he said.

Ron Thomason, retired director of tourism in Smyth County thanked VDOT and the Tobacco Commission for providing the funds to erect the scenic overlook on route 16.