SEASONS AT DEMETER: The kindness of strangers

This afternoon we drove out to the beach. We’re on Ocracoke for a week of fishing and relaxation. The fishing was slow but the dogs had a great time. Griz, especially, chased shore birds non-stop. We all commented about how he runs so fast and gracefully that his feet barely seem to touch the sand. He’s like a gazelle. It was a treat just watching an exhibition of such beauty and joy.

Now, a few hours later, there’s blood all over the couch as we try to hold him down and stop the bleeding. Griz howls in pain and fear, trying to get away. I took him outside for his nighttime bathroom duties. There was a cat on the dock behind our rental. Griz chased it into some tall grass and ran afoul of some hidden hazard. I initially assumed he’d gotten a burr in his paw but once back in the light, the blood and the nasty gash in his groin tells a different tale. “We need to get him to a vet.”

Millie gets online. “There’s no emergency vet within 100 miles. There’s a part-time vet on the island, but she isn’t here for a day and a half. There’s an office on Hatteras that opens at eight.”

“That’s the best we can do. The ferries don’t run at night anyway. I guess we’re on our own.” Ferries are the only way on and off this island. Vacationing at the end of the road can have its downside when stuff like this happens.

After taking turns holding pressure, the bleeding slows down. Millie improvises a pressure bandage and we “sleep” with Griz between us on the bed. We’re up at five to get ready for the drive to the ferry at the north end of the island. We’re first in line and are loaded up by 6:30. The hour-long ride from Ocracoke to Hatteras is punctuated by a big thunderstorm but the boat is solid and has no issues. It’s another 12 miles to the office. We pull in as the first staff member arrives. Griz is still howling occasionally and the wound is oozing.

“The vet isn’t here ‘til 9 and I’m not sure if she can handle this. You could drive on to Kitty Hawk.” Its more than an hour to Kitty Hawk so we decide to wait it out here and see what the vet decides. The tech takes Griz in and cleans off the wound. “I think she can handle this.”

Griz shivers, drips blood and whines as we wait in the exam room. Joneen weeps and I fret. I’m sure we look darn rough when Dr Hicks comes in. My first impression is of a pleasant and efficient woman as she sits cross legged in the floor and gently examines the dog. “These groin wounds can be a problem. You can’t tell how bad it is until you explore it.”

As any professional is required to do, she launches into a litany of all the things that can go wrong and offers to refer us to another facility with more advanced anesthesia and surgical capability. Then she shifts gears and lets us know this ain’t her first rodeo. ‘I’ve done plenty of wounds like this and I think I can handle it.”

This is what I’ve been waiting for. I’ve spent my whole career around medical folks and I’m pretty good at sniffing out posers. This woman isn’t a poser. She refuses to over promise but her quiet confidence tells me she doesn’t “think” she can do the job, she knows she can, probably with one hand if she has to.

“We’ll stay here.” Until now, she’s been friendly and professional but has held us at an emotional arm’s length. Now we’re hers.

“I have a dog and I love him so much. I understand how you feel. I’ll take care of Griz just like he was my own.” Yep. We’ve somehow lucked into the real deal. She and her staff have never met us and will likely never see us again, but they’ll do all they can to ease our distress and help us through this tough time. It goes beyond professionalism; it’s basic human kindness. At some point, we’ll all be dependent on the kindness of strangers. We’re grateful to have found it in our time of need. Our anxiety level plummets. Griz is whisked away to the back room and we’re shooed away to be out from underfoot until the surgery is done.

We spend the morning at a local breakfast place, nap in the parking lot of the Hatteras Lighthouse, tour the museum, hit a sports bar and a dollar store. It’s 4:30 before the dog is out of surgery and awake enough to travel. The surgery went well and Dr. Hicks expects him to make a full recovery. We get detailed instruction on wound care, diet, medications and activity restrictions. We catch the 5:30 ferry back to Ocracoke and are at the house by seven. Seg is very happy to see his little brother.

We had fun with Millie and Tim and caught a few fish but I doubt we’ll be back here. We dodged the worst of it thanks to some great folks but we’re a bit too old to hang out this far past the end of the road.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.