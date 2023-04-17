A newcomer to Marion wants to help lead the county and is seeking the local Republican Party’s nomination to run for clerk of circuit court.

Michael A. Kravitz, according to a news release, moved to Marion in 2022 “looking for the American country life, self-reliance, scenic beauty, and a place to call home in a small American hometown with many of the qualities of life we grew up with.”

The release said that Kravitz is a graduate of Florida’s Nova Southeastern University’s Wayne Huizenga School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management and a concentration in finance.

Kravitz spent what was described as his formative professional years working with the development and daily operations of a non-profit that worked to find employment “for veterans and jobseekers with disabilities as a vendor for Vocational Rehabilitation.”

Kravitz’ LinkedIn profile names the non-profit as Career Connection of Broward Inc. in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

According to the news release, “Kravitz placed over 300 people in impactful and meaningful jobs/careers.” That work, the release said, was done “alongside impactful community leaders, such as Charleston, West Virginia-born Dennis Kirby Myers,” who worked with Virginia’s governor and the Department of Education/Vocational Rehabilitation(VR) leaders and assisted in Congress’s passing of the Vocational Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and American philanthropist Elizabeth Huizenga Buntrock.

After leaving the non-profit, Kravitz began working for for-profit businesses “with his leadership, management, and accounting skills.”

The release said Kravitz developed PaylessParalegal.com to provide legal document filers with access to paralegal(s) and legal assistants nationwide that can help them complete legal forms (such as wills, Small Claims, Quit Claim Deeds, bankruptcy and the like) and represent themselves.

“As an advocate for the people, justice and transparency combined with experience as an accountant and his work as a paralegal/legal assistant through PaylessParalegal.com,” the release said, “Kravitz is the perfect candidate to be Smyth County’s choice for Clerk of the 28th Judicial Circuit Court.”

The release cited justice, efficiency, security, transparency, and the preservation of historical records as areas of importance for Kravitz. He said, “I bring the skills and strength to bring accountability of Smyth County Courts back in the hands of the people it serves.”

Should he be elected, Kravitz said, he would provide “complete transparency in responding to FOIA requests,” streamline office processes, and work to protect historical records and deeds and legal documents among other goals.

Republican voters will choose between Kravitz and Eric Edward Davidson to determine the party’s clerk of circuit court nominee in a Saturday, May 6, canvass that will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department, 107 Thomas Bridge Road in Marion.

The nominee will challenge incumbent John Graham in the November general election.