Grayson County 10, Chilhowie 8

Mac Goad had two hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead defending Region 1C champion Grayson County past defending Region 1D champ Chilhowie in Independence.

Zac Hall, Connor Smith and Dawson Tuell had two hits each for the Warriors, while Isaac Booth had one hit and walked three times.

Adam Pennington and Maverik Goad had two hits apiece for Grayson County. Matthew Rector struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win.

Grayson County 6, Chilhowie 1

Kylie Pope went 3-for-4, scored two runs and tallied a RBI as Grayson County spoiled the season-opener for the Chilhowie Warriors.

Chilhowie pounded out 11 hits off Grayson County pitcher Hiley Boyer, but stranded 10 baserunners. Kylee Roberts went 3-for-3 for the Warriors, while freshman Denessa Martin went 2-for-4 and scored Chilhowie’s lone run in her varsity debut.

Kayla Roland had Chilhowie’s RBI in the third inning, while Madi Preston pounded out two hits in the setback.