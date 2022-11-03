Rising to the Top: WCC power line groups graduate

Wytheville Community College recently celebrated two groups of power line workers in graduation ceremonies.

More than 150 people, including family and friends of the graduates, attended each ceremony in Snyder Auditorium in WCC’s Grayson Hall.

The spring 2022 Power Line Worker class graduated on June 16, marking the ninth graduating class since the program’s inception in 2017. Graduates walked across the stage to accept their certificates from Perry Hughes, WCC vice president of Workforce Development and Occupational Programs, power line worker training instructors Mike Morrison, Jimmy Powers, Jason Thornton and Tommy Jessup.

Morrison addressed the group of graduates stating, “This is the day you’ve been waiting for,” offering this advice to his students: “Hard work always pays off. It always does. Remember that your name goes wherever you go, and you should move forward with integrity, with honesty, and with hard work.”

Students that complete the program training for 14 weeks gain certifications and the skills to become successful power line workers. Skills that these students learn include electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, safety, commercial truck driving and the use of utility service equipment.

The 10th Power Line Worker Program class walked across the stage in Snyder Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 31.

WCC hosted the students and their families for breakfast before the ceremony.

Hughes welcomed the group of graduates and their families. He recognized the students’ hard work and congratulated them for “pursuing a better life.”

He added, “Students enter this class as individuals and finish as a family. When you succeed, we succeed. Our motto is, ‘Rising to the Top’, and that is exactly what these students have done today.”

WCC’s Workforce Development Programs create life-changing opportunities for the resident of the region. Before accepting their certificates, Hunter Lambert, Eli Fortuner and Dylan Coley spoke to their group of peers.

Coley offered his classmates a quote, citing former Chicago White Sox, Sam Ewing, “Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses and some don't turn up at all.”

Morrison added that this year’s graduating classes “quickly developed the skillsets needed to be successful linemen. Each graduating student is either already employed with a power line company, or has moved forward to participate in WCC’s Underground Power Line Training Program.”

WCC’s next Power Line Worker Training class is anticipated to begin in late February. Students need to apply 30 to 60 days in advance. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply soon in order to secure available funding. WCC offers short-term training in welding, truck driving, power line worker, automotive technician and underground power worker. Short-term training provides non-credit training classes that can be completed in 14 weeks or less for in-demand careers within the Wytheville Community College service region. These FastForward programs help students pay for short-term programs that can lead to high-paying jobs with industry-recognized certifications or licenses.

For students who are interested in short-term workforce training programs, contact Vicki Marrs at (276) 223-4717 or by email: vmarrs@wcc.vccs.edu.