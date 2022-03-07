If you are looking for a mini farm that is set up and ready to go then this is it! Property has a beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2 bath doublewide on 5 acres with a 4-stall barn,shed and multiple outbuildings. Bring your horses, goats, chickens...this property is already fenced and ready for anything! Pick your own apples, plums and pears from the fruit trees in the attractively landscaped yard. Well-established flower beds surround the home and add much to the charm of this property. Here's your chance for a mini-farm in a quiet country setting with a view of the mountains from the back porch! Property lays very well and has separate fields fenced off. Inside you have all appliances, new wood laminate in the main part and a flue if you want to add a wood stove. Outside you have a front and back covered porch, a 2 car carport, heat pump, metal roof and a yard pond that has fish in it already. This home is located near the New River and New River Trail. Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $185,000
