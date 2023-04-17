Parents, teachers, and students can celebrate. School will now end before the Memorial Day holiday weekend this year.

At its April 12 meeting, the Wythe County School Board voted that Friday, May 26 will be the last day of school for students. This change to the calendar was possible because the mild winter did not require the division to use all of the snow days built into the calendar.

Superintendent Dr. Wesley Poole suggested the change. He also discussed the budget for this year and the next fiscal year. Poole said the Virginia General Assembly just got back into session, and, “It could be June before we get anything solid on the budget from the state.”

School budgets have been up in the air since last December, when the Virginia Department of Education realized it made a quarter million-dollar error in calculating its budget. It neglected to account for the loss of revenue from the reduction of the grocery tax starting January 2023. Poole noted that although the VDOE told school divisions they would not lose any money because of the error, based on current information he’s getting, schools probably won’t get funds previously promised. He expects an approximate $300,000 discrepancy between the revenue originally budgeted and what the division will actually get.

“We know what our anticipated expenses are,” he said. “What we don’t know is our revenue. The difference between the proposed budgets in the House and Senate is $1.7 million. That’s not a gap, it’s a chasm. However, we are ready to go any time. We know what we need, and we know how to accommodate any changes in the budget once we get some numbers.”

Poole said he hopes the state figures out the budget soon, as the school budget is set to close out at the end of June. “And that’s for this year,” Poole said. “We have lots of time to worry about next year.”

Board member Lee Johnson reiterated that the school board office isn’t to blame for the uncertainty around the budget.

“The whole process started months ago,” she said. “You [Dr. Poole] have given us constant updates and feedback since December. It’s not because admin isn’t doing what we need; it’s because the state isn’t telling us what we’ve got.”

Poole also notified the board that WCPS health insurance rates will go up next year. He said rates for The Local Choice Plan, used by county employees including the school division, will go up 9.9 percent. He pointed out that rates over the past five years have not changed significantly. When board member Chalmer Frye asked if the Board of Supervisors was exploring other insurance plans, Poole answered, “When you look to switch, it’s a big deal. Often the first year is good, but after that, rates go up. We’ve had good luck with The Local Choice plans as rates have remained essentially stagnant for the past five years.”

Dr. Brad Haga, director of Facilities and Operations, gave an update on the construction of the new middle school. Haga said work has focused on laying the foundation for the new building and securing the foundation of the current George Wythe building. He said a new gravel parking lot had been created for buses, the cannery and the Wythe County Technology Center. He noted that a gas line needs to be moved from under the site of the new building. He also said the new sewer line was complete and storm water drainage structures were 75 percent complete.

Haga praised students, saying they’ve done “a phenomenal job” adjusting to different foot traffic patterns between GWHS and the WCTC.

Frye asked about potential parking problems during GWHS graduation, and Haga said he and Principal Kim Ingo are in constant communication about parking. He also said he warned the town ahead of time to expect heavy street parking around sporting events and graduation.

The board will meet again on Thursday, May 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the School Board Office.