A chat about where it all used to be

There we were, two hometown boys separated in age by 15 or 20 years, sitting in one of the last old-school, full-service gas stations in the world (or at least in the parameters of my world), talking about where things used to be.

Needing a vehicle inspection for my truck, I pulled into Main Street Exxon on a new set of tires I had to break down and buy to pass that inspection and sauntered inside.

Main Street Exxon, conveniently located on Main Street, is for sale. It’s been there a while, long before Esso became Exxon. Ownership, according to various sources, some of which are reliable, went from two fellows who opened it in 1945, then to another fellow, then to Little John, then to Johnny, who recently decided it was time to slow down a bit and do something else.

Back before previous owner Little John rode off into the sunset, he talked about the business in a newspaper story published a decade ago.

“We still pump our customers’ gas, clean their windshields and check their oil if they want,” Little John said. “We also do light repairs and oil changes. That’s the way we’ve always done things. Like they say, you can’t teach old dog new tricks.”

He left out vehicle inspections, but that’s what I needed that day and that’s what I got, plus a pleasant conversation about where things used to be.

I spoke with Johnny’s son Caleb, told him the keys were in it and sat down in the office by the bays across from the only other person there, a well-dressed gray-haired gentleman some years my senior.

“How are you doing?” I said in a friendly manner meant to assure him I wasn’t there to rob the place. “It’s vehicle inspection time for me again.”

“We don’t have to do that in South Carolina anymore,” he said, leading to a discussion about how it was a government racket designed to bilk hard-working taxpayers like us while failing to adequately compensate honest gas stations like the one in which were sitting for the time it takes fine fellows like Caleb to do it.

“What brings you here?” I asked him.

“Someone told me I had a brake light out.”

“Don’t they fix those down in South Carolina? Maybe they ought to crank up those inspections again.”

“They do,” he said. “We’ve got a house just north of here. We split our time between South Carolina and here.”

He said he planned to move to that house full time once he finished up business in the Palmetto state, where he moved in 1984 when the textile industry was in a steep decline.

“Where did you grow up?” he asked.

“Right down the road,” I said. “A house back up on the hill behind where Tri-County Oil Company used to be.”

“Now where was that located?”

“It was right beside where Marion Equipment used to be.”

“Wait, I thought that was on down where the fish camp used to be?”

“No, you are thinking of where the Ford place used to be. This was across the creek and up the hill from where Briscoe’s Trade Lot used to be.”

Finally, we got our used-to-be’s in a row and I told him that Main Street Exxon was for sale, something he was not aware of. He said growing up, he worked there and nearly every other gas station in town, pumping gas, cleaning windshields and checking oil. Those were all used to be.

I said I hoped whoever took it over would try to keep it like it is. It would be a shame to sit around talking about where one of the last old-school, full-service gas stations in the world (or at least in the parameters of my world) used to be.