The Ballad Health Board of Directors unanimously elected Martin Kent and Michael J. Quillen as new members to the 11-member body that governs the health system and its subsidiaries.

Kent, chief executive officer of The United Company, brings his vast business and legislative experience and leadership skills to the board, and Quillen, a former CEO and chairman of Alpha Natural Resources, has decades of experience in the coal and energy business, as well as economic development. These new members will replace Gary Peacock and Doug Springer, who have reached their term limits.

Kent has served in various executive roles in Virginia during his 15 years of service in state government, including Chief of Staff to the Governor and Chief Deputy Attorney General. He has also served on the boards of multiple organizations, such as Bristol Regional Medical Center and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

"I am honored to join an esteemed group of leaders who have been dedicated to providing quality care throughout this region," Kent said. "I look forward to working with my fellow board members as we strive towards furthering Ballad Health's mission and creating better health, more opportunities and a better future for our region."

Quillen serves on the boards of two New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) companies, Martin Marietta Materials and Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Additionally, he manages Quillen Properties LLC, MJQ LLC and CHM Holdings LLC, and he is a sought-after advisor on mining, energy, economic development and transportation issues.

"This opportunity humbles me," Quillen said. "I hope to use my expertise in strategy and operations to help expand access to care throughout our communities, so everyone in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia can receive the care and services they need for healthier lives."

Peacock and Springer, as their terms expired, received appreciation from Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine for their invaluable contributions to healthcare delivery in the community. Peacock, who had an illustrious career spanning 41 years, was a Senior Vice President of Operations at Royal Mouldings and contributed to various educational initiatives, while Dr. Springer, a medical leader with more than 40 years of experience, played a crucial role in the merger of Wellmont Health System with Mountain States Health Alliance that created Ballad Health.

"Gary and Dr. Springer's unwavering commitment to excellent healthcare delivery in the community is greatly appreciated, and we want to thank them for their service. Their valuable contributions helped shape Ballad Health into the high-performing system it is today, and their insights and leadership were crucial as we navigated our first five years,” Levine said.

“And now, we are thrilled to welcome Martin and Michael to our team. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience in their respective fields will undoubtedly bring valuable perspectives and insights to our organization as we improve access to healthcare and enhance the quality of care for the communities we serve. We look forward to collaborating with them and further strengthening Ballad Health.”

More information about Ballad Health, its leadership and governance is available at www.balladhealth.org.