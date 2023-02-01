Saltville's Woolly Mammoth says patience will be needed as we await spring

With bright sunshine Saturday morning, Saltville’s Woolly Mammoth couldn’t help but see her shadow. When Mayor Todd Young asked Woolly for her forecast of spring’s arrival, she declared that everyone will have to wait the 40some odd days remaining of winter before the next season arrives. At least some area residents (perhaps especially students and teachers!) hope that we’ll see some snow in the coming weeks. Most people are united in the hope that no Artic air like what was experienced Christmas weekend returns.