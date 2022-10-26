Warriors finish the season with Best in Class award

The Chilhowie High School Mighty Warrior Marching Band traveled to Richlands on Oct. 22 to compete in The Big Blue Classic Marching Band Competition. The Warriors came home with the Best in Class award with their show titled, The Coven.

In addition to earning Best in Class, the Mighty Warrior band earned first place in Percussion, General Effect, and Guard, second place in Marching and Drum-Major, third place in Music, and an overall Excellent rating.

The band is under the direction of Justin McFarland. Percussion instructor is Melanie Garrett, and the color guard instructor is Lauryn Thompson.