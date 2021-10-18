2 Bedroom Home in Dublin - $249,900

With just over 74 acres and gorgeous mountain views this property borders the Jefferson National Forest. There is a nice stream frontage too! Build your dream home or remodel the current 2BR home on the property. Flat, open pasture/hay field near the road and creek area with a barn with lots of potential for horses, cattle, etc... There is abundant wildlife for hunting, camping, hiking, etc... The house has a gravity fed spring water system that feeds the house without any electricity or pump for possible off the grid living!! Perfect for a weekend get away or a full time residence!