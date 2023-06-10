Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has announced the addition of Brent Cobb and Carlene Carter to its Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup, which includes Nickel Creek, Margo Price, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Allison Russell, Sierra Hull, and more. The festival celebrates its 22nd annual event on State Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, Sept. 8-10.

The full artist schedule, including set times and stages, will be released late summer.

Weekend passes to Bristol Rhythm are on sale now for $140 plus tax/fees, with the price increasing at the gate. Single “Any Day” passes are on sale for $70 plus tax/fees. For tickets and more information, visit BristolRhythm.com.