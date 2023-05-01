Anton Checkhov stated, “A tree is beautiful, what’s more, it has the right to life; like water, the sun and the stars, it is essential. Life on earth is inconceivable without trees.” Bland County 4-H’ers had the opportunity to preorder pine tree seedings for a 4-H project. A total of 750 pine and 150 hardwood trees were distributed to 4-H members, volunteers, club leaders, farmers, and producers.