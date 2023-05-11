Memorial Day honors members of America’s military services who lost their lives while defending our freedoms. The Lions’ Club, Veterans’ Organizations, and volunteers will be placing flags on each Veteran’s grave site at churches, and other cemeteries.

Every time I attend a Memorial Service for one of our fallen comrades, I am reminded that heroes are not defined by the way they die, but are known for the way they live. HONOR! COURAGE! COMMITMENT!

Many people ask, “What can I do on this special holiday (Some call it, the first day of summer.) while traveling or getting together with family and friends to honor our heroes and remember our loved ones? Here are some suggestions from Veterans.

Host a cookout or pot luck with friends, family, church, neighbors, fellow Veterans, coworkers, or acquaintances to remember those who served in our country’s many conflicts. Be a good listener with a patient ear. Don’t forget to bring along your American flag as you will need to honor it by saluting or by placing your hand over your heart when you say the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Proudly fly your flag at home. Sing our “National Anthem.”

Here’s another idea: I’m decorating my red convertible with patriotic symbols and bringing a wreath of red, white, and blue artificial flowers attached to a cross. I will have small flags for the children to let them know how important this day is for AMERICA.

If you want to do a little more, volunteer for an organization—American Legion, VFW, Virginia Department of Veterans’ Services, local Museums, Disabled Veterans, AM VETS, Semper Fi Wounded Warriors, Paralyzed Veterans, and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Remember a Veteran by buying a brick to go on the Honor Wall.

I will be volunteering with the Rural Retreat American Legion, Post 229, on May 27th at the Rural Retreat High School to hand out a Youth Scholarship dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in our future generation.

Come join us for the Rural Retreat Memorial Service at the Honor Wall next to the Fire Station on Sunday, May 28th at 3 pm. And don’t forget to check “Area Events” in the WYTHEVILLE ENTERPRISE for more Memorial Services.

Linda Lacy

Rural Retreat American Legion, Post 229