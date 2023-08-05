The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has provided a new tool to help protect the civil rights of those living in Virginia’s western area.

A Civil Rights Enforcement landing page has been added to the Western District’s main website. The civil rights webpage is intended to serve as a one-stop shop where people may learn about their federal civil rights and report if they believe their rights have been violated.

“So often, when someone feels they have been the victim of discrimination or their civil rights have otherwise been violated, they are unsure of what to do. Who do they turn to? Do they contact the local police? The FBI? And if so, what number do they call?” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “Our hope is that this online portal will educate the public about their individual civil rights, how to safeguard them, and who to contact if they believe their rights have been violated in the 52 counties and 17 cities that comprise the Western District of Virginia.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office enforces federal civil rights through civil litigation and criminal prosecution and, in all cases, represents the interests of the United States.

Kavanaugh has appointed two full-time Assistant United States Attorneys to his civil rights team, and he is hiring a third to lead the district’s civil enforcement unit through civil litigation. These individuals enforce federal civil rights laws throughout the Western District of Virginia. These laws prohibit discrimination, protect the constitutional rights of residents, and affirm equal opportunity for all.

The public can reach the USAO Civil Rights Team and report potential violations of civil rights at https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/civil-rights-enforcement.