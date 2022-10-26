Second things: The controversial wisdom approach

In the opening column for this series, I outlined my vision for the police department and listed my five core ideological principles. The second of these and, perhaps the most controversial, is – wisdom makes for better policing than worldview.

A somewhat well-known axiom says: never confuse the map, with the terrain. I would hope the utility of a thought like that would be immediately obvious to the reader. The flat, clean, brightly drawn, easily foldable and portable map is a lot different than the realities of the ground it actually represents. A good map is drawn to scale; no map can represent the nuances of interaction between the traveler and terra firma. The elevation may be calculable, but not felt. The undergrowth indicated, but not experienced. If this policing principle was merely a discussion of cartography, or navigation, I doubt there would be anything illuminating, much less controversial, in the thought. My meaning, however, has more to do with mental maps and contours of human interaction and existence.

What if I told you our contemporary American kulturkampf, with its incessant insistence on the propagation (or propaganda?) of “worldview” thinking, has done far more harm than good to the fabric of our communities? In essence, we’ve lost sight nationally of the moral obligation to be intelligent, and have rather opted for mental shortcuts reminiscent of a set of CliffsNotes for a decadent society. Worldview thinking is a-priori, resistant to learning, self-contained, and just plain sloppy. It’s a quick and easy way to appear as if you understand your neighbor, without actually having to do any of the work. It’s a schematized view of the world as a whole that can stand in for an actual knowledge of the detailed geography itself. Ultimately, this is making us all the more willing to do battle with them, on almost any topic, at any moment. I offer social media as the only necessary evidence.

Wisdom, however, is “the soul’s attunement to the order of reality,” an attunement that is to some extent natural, and to a large extent handed down through the generations, but that can only be fully cultivated through long and close attention to the fine-grained reality that confronts us. Wisdom thinking is experiential, intellectually humble, porous, and deliberately contemplative. This kind of thinking makes for better police work.

Policing from a perspective of wisdom, makes us ask what we DON’T know about a particular person, situation, or problem as opposed to asserting what we think we DO know. Wise policing led me to sit four hours with our friends at Mt. Zion Church after the events in Minneapolis in 2020 to hear and experience their perceptions of the world around them and of our agency. This leads to informed, tone-literate, and empathetic responses. Wise policing led me to deeply consider how our community contrasts with a great portion of our nation, and what that should mean for our interactions. Wise policing is why I write this column in the hopes you will gain some understanding of who exactly I am, not shaped by others, but in my own words. Wise policing is the best kind of policing, and it’s the kind a small community should want.

In the next column I’ll discuss how, irenic policing (those actions tending towards peace) is a genuine contributor to a flourishing society. I would hope that we would want Marion to do more than merely exist, but to continue to serve as a platform for the enrichment of our collective identity.