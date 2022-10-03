SEASONS AT DEMETER: The power of song

The feeling seems to come out of thin air. We’re 20 minutes into the set, two minutes into the song and I’m halfway through my first beer before it hits me. A sense of peace and well-being washes over me and I feel a slight chill. I can’t explain exactly what triggers it but I’m not complaining. My assumption is that the combination of instrumentation and rhythm; harmony and lyrics triggers something deep in my brain and causes the release of endorphins or serotonin or some other chemical that’s known to result in feelings of pleasure and euphoria. I’ve had I.V. morphine a few times and the feeling is similar but without the drowsiness or nausea. I smile and lean toward Joneen. I need to shout to be heard. “That’s a good song.”

Joneen nods in agreement as she taps her foot and sways with the music. This evening has been a long time coming and I feel in my heart what I’ve known in my head for a long time. It’s been three years and we’ve missed times like this so much! We’re under a tent on Fifth Street and this is our first band of Bristol’s 2022 Rhythm and Roots Reunion. The 2020 festival was cancelled because of COVID. We didn’t attend last year since the event coincided with the delta variant surge and vaccination wasn’t required. Several artists pulled out for the same reason. We’ve gone to a few concerts in the last year, but they don’t really compare with 20 stages and 200 bands packed into a long weekend.

The song finishes and my high fades. The band isn’t a headliner and, although solid – mostly rock with some country thrown in, doesn’t have a huge line-up of great songs. After a few more tunes we move on to catch a Celtic band from North Carolina, then a Lynryd Skynrd sound alike and a bluegrass act. All are good and I feel a few more highs with the good songs. We take a break for a burger and watch the crowd from our table. I know it’s the first night but the crowd seems thinner than in past years and maybe not quite as boisterous: fewer smiles and more folks who seem like they’re on a mission.

Maybe it’s wishful thinking to expect things to pick up exactly where they left off. The last two years have been painful and we’ve lost so much. You can start with the 1 million plus folks who are no longer with us because of COVID. Is there anyone here tonight who hasn’t lost a family member or close friend to this virus or had a life or livelihood disrupted? How many of us lived with constant anxiety, worrying if the next sniffle or chill was “IT”? How many of us survived the initial infection only to be burdened with a myriad of disabling symptoms that seem to defy explanation? For the most part, long COVID remains a mystery.

Perhaps even worse, this thing divided more than united us. Hoax or real? Masks vs no masks? Vax vs. anti-vax? Back to school vs. home “learning”? Need I go on? We seemed to be fighting each other more than the virus. The conflict wore us out and we’re tired and those hard feelings and suspicions don’t magically disappear.

Now we’re left to deal with the fallout – inflation and maybe a looming recession. And by the way, Covid hasn’t gone away. It’s still the fifth most common cause of death in our country, taking out 400-500 folks per day. This, despite the absence of a new variant since the appearance on Omicron. You wonder if the damn thing is saving yet another nasty surprise for us.

Maybe tonight, in addition to being a celebration, is a mission of sorts, a mission of defiance and an affirmation that life and love and joy haven’t disappeared either. We’ll get up off of that body part we’ve been knocked on and we’ll dance and sing and have a good ‘ol time. Music has always had the power to do that for us and tonight is no exception.

The last act we see is the most appropriate of all. The guy is a Julliard-trained cellist whom I’m sure has a touch of ADHD. In addition to great cello solos, he’s put together a great band, has recruited a top-notch opera singer, a reggae singer who plays percussion and tops it off with three martial artists (karate, kick-boxing and MMA) who dance and do martial arts moves to the music. Sound about as confusing and as hard to follow as the last two years? Indeed it is but it’s also marvelous and joyous and sends us home with a smile that doesn’t fade for an hour.

Life is good…and it’s only Friday. I can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.