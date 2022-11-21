 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Livestock Market Reports

  • 0

Narrows

Livestock Auction Market Inc.

November 19, 2022

Total Number of Head: 619 Total Sales: $445,202.31

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE

Number of Head: 430

STEERS

200-400 lbs

140.00 to 175.00 AVG: 165.00

401-600 lbs

125.00 to 170.00 AVG: 151.00

601-800 lbs

52.00 to 150.00 AVG: 128.00

801-999 lbs

People are also reading…

85.00 to 129.00 AVG: 108.00

1000-1599 lbs

75.00 to 100.00 AVG: 86.00

BULLS: 200-400 lbs

10.00 to 171.00 AVG: 162.00

401-600 lbs

20.00 to 145.00 AVG: 134.00

601-800 lbs

60.00 to 125.00 AVG: 102.00

801-1399 lbs

48.00 to 78.00 AVG: 67.00

HEIFERS

200-400 lbs

50.00 to 129.00 AVG: 107.00

401-600 lbs

10.00 to 130.00 AVG: 111.00

601-800 lbs

40.00 to 131.00 AVG: 110.00

801-1199 lbs

57.00 to 80.00 AVG: 69.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

Number of Head: 114

COWS

26.00 to 82.00 AVG: 62.00

BULLS

65.00 to 108.00 AVG: 91.00

GOATS

Number of Head: 5

Sold by Head 35.00 to 165.00

SHEEP

Number of Head: 2

Sold by Pound 60.00 to 74.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD

Number of Head: 6

40.00 to 185.00 AVG: 125.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD

Number of Pairs: 9

1025.00 to 1500.00 AVG: 1200.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD

Number of Head: 34

600.00 to 1400.00 AVG: 975.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD

Number of Head: 3

575.00 to 1325.00 AVG: 850.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD

Number of Head: 2

1200.00 to 1500.00 AVG: 1350.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND

Number of Head: 5

61.00 to 79.00 AVG: 72.00

Wythe County VA

Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction

Thu Nov 17, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 182 head

Feeder Steers 37 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200-300 132.00-136.00

300-400 132.00

400-500 156.00-167.00

500-600 137.00-146.00

600-700 118.00-136.50

700-800 110.00

800-900 135.00

900-1000 119.00

1000-1100 115.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300-400 118.00

400-500 100.00

500-600 101.00

600-700 119.00

800-900 135.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 8 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

600-700 75.00-80.00

700-800 80.00

800-900 76.00-89.00

Feeder Heifers 79 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200-300 132.00

300-400 132.00

400-500 128.50

500-600 85.00-119.00

600-700 89.00-115.00

700-800 108.00-116.00

800-900 108.00-118.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300-400 139.00

400-500 100.00-117.00

500-600 90.00

600-700 92.00

700-800 80.00

Feeder Bulls 58 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200-300 141.00

300-400 136.00-141.00

400-500 143.00-153.00

500-600 120.00-124.00

600-700 90.00-127.00

700-800 85.00

800-900 87.00-93.00

900-1000 87.00-91.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300-400 128.00-138.00

400-500 131.00-140.00

500-600 122.00

600-700 98.00

700-800 71.00-103.00

Slaughter Cattle 147 head

Slaughter Cows 125 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 59.00-64.00

1200-1600 65.00-72.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 83.00-86.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 56.00-71.00

1200-2000 69.00-78.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 82.00-83.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750-850 40.00-59.00

850-1200 51.00-67.00

Slaughter Bulls 22 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 84.00-94.00

1500-2500 85.00-103.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 104.00

1500-2500 104.00-113.00

Cows Returned To Farm 31 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-10 years old

690-1745 650.00-1150.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 8 pair

Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old with calves

50-350 lbs

800-1460 750.00-1260.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated. Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Sources:

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JUST SAYIN': Stairway to haven

JUST SAYIN': Stairway to haven

The oldest brother was the primary milker, and after getting up at 3 in the morning to milk, by the time he got home nearer to lunch, he would…