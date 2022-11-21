Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows
Livestock Auction Market Inc.
November 19, 2022
Total Number of Head: 619 Total Sales: $445,202.31
STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE
Number of Head: 430
STEERS
200-400 lbs
140.00 to 175.00 AVG: 165.00
401-600 lbs
125.00 to 170.00 AVG: 151.00
601-800 lbs
52.00 to 150.00 AVG: 128.00
801-999 lbs
People are also reading…
85.00 to 129.00 AVG: 108.00
1000-1599 lbs
75.00 to 100.00 AVG: 86.00
BULLS: 200-400 lbs
10.00 to 171.00 AVG: 162.00
401-600 lbs
20.00 to 145.00 AVG: 134.00
601-800 lbs
60.00 to 125.00 AVG: 102.00
801-1399 lbs
48.00 to 78.00 AVG: 67.00
HEIFERS
200-400 lbs
50.00 to 129.00 AVG: 107.00
401-600 lbs
10.00 to 130.00 AVG: 111.00
601-800 lbs
40.00 to 131.00 AVG: 110.00
801-1199 lbs
57.00 to 80.00 AVG: 69.00
SLAUGHTER CATTLE
Number of Head: 114
COWS
26.00 to 82.00 AVG: 62.00
BULLS
65.00 to 108.00 AVG: 91.00
GOATS
Number of Head: 5
Sold by Head 35.00 to 165.00
SHEEP
Number of Head: 2
Sold by Pound 60.00 to 74.00
BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD
Number of Head: 6
40.00 to 185.00 AVG: 125.00
COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD
Number of Pairs: 9
1025.00 to 1500.00 AVG: 1200.00
BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD
Number of Head: 34
600.00 to 1400.00 AVG: 975.00
HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD
Number of Head: 3
575.00 to 1325.00 AVG: 850.00
BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD
Number of Head: 2
1200.00 to 1500.00 AVG: 1350.00
HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND
Number of Head: 5
61.00 to 79.00 AVG: 72.00
Wythe County VA
Livestock Auction
Weekly Auction
Thu Nov 17, 2022
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated
Feeder Cattle 182 head
Feeder Steers 37 head
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
200-300 132.00-136.00
300-400 132.00
400-500 156.00-167.00
500-600 137.00-146.00
600-700 118.00-136.50
700-800 110.00
800-900 135.00
900-1000 119.00
1000-1100 115.00
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2
300-400 118.00
400-500 100.00
500-600 101.00
600-700 119.00
800-900 135.00
Feeder Holstein Steers 8 head
Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3
600-700 75.00-80.00
700-800 80.00
800-900 76.00-89.00
Feeder Heifers 79 head
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
200-300 132.00
300-400 132.00
400-500 128.50
500-600 85.00-119.00
600-700 89.00-115.00
700-800 108.00-116.00
800-900 108.00-118.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2
300-400 139.00
400-500 100.00-117.00
500-600 90.00
600-700 92.00
700-800 80.00
Feeder Bulls 58 head
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1
200-300 141.00
300-400 136.00-141.00
400-500 143.00-153.00
500-600 120.00-124.00
600-700 90.00-127.00
700-800 85.00
800-900 87.00-93.00
900-1000 87.00-91.00
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2
300-400 128.00-138.00
400-500 131.00-140.00
500-600 122.00
600-700 98.00
700-800 71.00-103.00
Slaughter Cattle 147 head
Slaughter Cows 125 head
Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean
850-1200 59.00-64.00
1200-1600 65.00-72.00
Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding
1200-1600 83.00-86.00
Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean
800-1200 56.00-71.00
1200-2000 69.00-78.00
Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding
1200-2000 82.00-83.00
Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean
750-850 40.00-59.00
850-1200 51.00-67.00
Slaughter Bulls 22 head
Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2
1000-1500 84.00-94.00
1500-2500 85.00-103.00
Slaughter Bulls High Yielding
1000-1500 104.00
1500-2500 104.00-113.00
Cows Returned To Farm 31 head
Medium and Large 1, 4-10 years old
690-1745 650.00-1150.00 per head
Cows With Calves At Side 8 pair
Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old with calves
50-350 lbs
800-1460 750.00-1260.00 per pair
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated. Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.
Sources:
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947