SEASONS AT DEMETER: Lucky Little Debbie?

The whole thing starts with an unsupervised trip to the grocery store. I’m stocking up for a few days of hunting and while in the cookie isle, a box of LDs seems to be calling to me. Joneen frowns on such a purchase, saying the things are totally devoid of nutritional value. But Joneen ain’t with me so in the cart it goes. I’ll admit to only a brief tinge of guilt. I just can’t resist those soft oatmeal cookies, the sweet cream filling and the sugar high that follows. There’s nothing like it on a cold morning on a deer stand. I know I don’t need to spell this out. If y’all are from the South, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Fast forward to a tree way back in a hollow. The season has been slow so far and expectations aren’t great. As the sun gets low I catch some movement to my right. A bobcat is sneaking along the creek and presents an easy shot. We generally dispatch predators when we can, so I put the critter down. It’s the first bobcat I’ve shot while hunting in my 68 years. It’s not quite time to get down so I reload, guessing my shot has frightened any other animals in the vicinity. Not so. Within a half hour, a four-pointer saunters by and I quickly have two critters to skin and process. It’s one of the best afternoons I’ve ever had in the woods…almost supernatural.

Over dinner, I reflect on the day and something dawns on me. Today is the first day in several years I’ve carried an LD in my backpack. Could that have something to do with my change in fortunes? Surely its just coincidence but my curiosity is aroused. I spend the next day processing the deer but am back in the woods the next morning. Again, things are slow - not even a squirrel – until I fish an LD out of my pack and savor the sweet, sticky concoction – heavenly! Within 30 minutes three deer trot by. I don’t get a good look and assume all are does. A few minutes later, two of the deer (clearly a doe and fawn) come back the other way in a hurry. The third deer lags behind and I catch a glint of antlers in the sunlight. The spike is clearly after the doe. He walks behind my stand, stops and stares. I cock my rifle and put the crosshairs on his neck but today isn’t his time. I don’t want to fill my last tag with a small deer this early in the season. Before he leaves, he turns broadside and presents an even better shot. See you next year, guy.

What the heck is going on?

Back at the cabin I tell Phil that I’m developing a theory about LDs. For his afternoon hunt, I insist he put one in his pack. He agrees but also adds, “Can I have an extra 10% of your luck this afternoon since you already have a deer?”

“Sure. This afternoon its 60/40 in your favor.”

I suppose I don’t have to tell you what happens next. I haven’t been on my stand 45 minutes before Phil texts and lets me know he has one down. I drive the RTV up and help him load his deer (his first in several years) and snap a photo of Phil, the deer and the LD. Paranormal phenomena need to be well documented, you know. Is that a faint glow around the oatmeal cake?

It’s clear we’re dealing with something big here but so many things remain unexplained. Surely every LD on the store shelf doesn’t possess these magical properties, else there’d be no deer left in the woods and you’d have a riot at the Food City that would put Black Friday to shame as hunters fight for those last few boxes. Did I really hear the LDs calling me or was I just in the right place at the right time? Do you actually have to eat the thing or is having it on your person enough? If the later, how long does the effect last? Did giving Phil my extra luck make a difference and if so, could we start a “luck exchange” and charge a small brokerage fee?

And, of course, one worries that instead of a gift, this may be some sort of Faustian deal and that there are darker forces at work. Will there be a price to pay down the road? You can’t be too careful with this stuff.

As I write this, there are nine LDs left in the box. I suppose I could lock them up and save them for myself but what fun would that be? Science calls for more investigation and besides, they’d get moldy before next year. I plan to hand them out as the guys head out and let things fall as they might. What are friends for if not to share?

I’ll let you know how it works out. Anything is possible.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.