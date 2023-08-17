Happy birthday to Mary Jo Babbitt on Aug. 19; Missy Corbin on Aug. 20; Evan Hall on Aug. 21; Jeannie Creger on Aug. 22; Ray Matthews on Aug. 23; Connie Shupe on Aug. 23; Jeremy Miller on Aug. 24; and Blake Burnett and Mark Taylor on Aug. 25.

Happy anniversary to Jimmy and Kathy Melton on Aug. 23.

The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message on Sunday morning was “Building God’s Kingdom” based on Mark 8:27-34. The service of Holy Communion was also observed.

A back-to-school pool party was held at the Wytheville Golf Club pool on Saturday night, Aug. 12. Several youth, children and adults enjoyed their time together.

A district clergy meeting was held at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church on Tuesday morning.

A fellowship lunch was enjoyed by several ladies on Wednesday. We played bingo and had breakfast food for lunch at noon.

The book club will meet on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. The book club selection for August is “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows.

I delivered food from the church to Agape Food Pantry on Monday afternoon.

Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mabeline Robinson.

Rose, Missy, Justin, P.J., Jayden and I enjoyed a treat at Frozen in Time on Sunday afternoon. This was in honor of Missy’s birthday on Aug. 15.

I had lunch with my cousins, R.P. and Dianne James, from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday. There were in Wytheville to visit family and some of R.P.’s classmates from George Wythe High School.

Jayden spent Sunday night with me.

Eli started to school on Tuesday. He is the fourth grade at Spiller. Jayden started to school on Wednesday. He is in the seventh grade at Scott Memorial.

Bible verse: “In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, O Lord, will keep me safe.” Psalm 4:8 (NLT).

Quote: “Don’t hesitate to give advice – it passes time and nobody will follow it anyway.”

The Mt. Pleasant United Women in Faith will meet on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:15 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Justin and I were visiting Missy and James on Tuesday afternoon.

We have had some nice weather the last few days.

Our prayer concerns include all those on the sick list, those who have lost loved ones, our school kids and the school staff, our churches, those affected by the wild fires, and our country and its leaders.